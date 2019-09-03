Tom Holland Reiterates There Should Be a Gay Spider-Man One Day

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as other cinematic representations of Marvel characters expands, so does the diversity of those worlds. In the MCU specifically, we will soon be getting the first openly gay character in a lead role in The Eternals. It’s not too hard to imagine that, after that, we’ll see more LGBTQ+ representation in superhero films and for Spider-Man: Far From Home star Tom Holland, it’s something he welcomes — and is even all for a gay Spidey.

In a new video with GQ in which Holland goes undercover on social media to answer fan questions, Holland replied to one fan on Twitter who asked, “didn’t Tom Holland say he wanted Spider-Man to be gay?” In his reply Holland clarified his previous statement a bit, but maintained that he does, indeed, hope to someday see a gay version of Spider-Man on screen.

:The question asked was ‘do you think there should be a gay Spider-Man?’ I think that would be a very progressive way to kind of create a new character,” Holland said. “So, yeah, I think there should be one day, and I hope that I get to share the screen with that person.”

Back in July, Holland told Gay Times that he was supportive of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and other major franchises — pursuing greater diversity that includes not only people of other races and ethnicities, but LGBTQ+ people as well

“Yeah of course. I can’t talk about the future of the character because honestly, I don’t know and it’s out of my hands. But I do know a lot about the future of Marvel, and they are going to be representing lots of different people in the next few years. The world isn’t as simple as a straight white guy. It doesn’t end there, and these films need to represent more than one type of person.”

And Marvel seems to be moving ahead with representing more than one type of person. Last month, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige revealed that The Eternals will feature an openly gay character who is married and has a family of their own.

“He’s married, he’s got a family, and that is just part of who he is,” Feige said.

Notably, Feige did not reveal who that openly gay family man is but fans have been speculating for some time that it could be Ikaris, who will be played by Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden. Ikaris is one of the main characters in Jack Kirby’s original The Eternals comic.

Whoever The Eternals‘ openly gay character ends up being, it’s important that it’s just one facet of who the character is. It’s also important that the character is the first, not the only. Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie will also fall under the LGBTQ+ umbrella. Thompson revealed at San Diego Comic-Con that Valkyrie, who was last seen being made King of Asgard by Thor at the end of Avengers: Endgame, will be looking for a Queen to rule alongside her in New Asgard in Thor: Love and Thunder. It’s a move that will technically make Valkyrie the MCU’s first LGBTQ+ hero.

Spider-Man: Far From Home and Avengers: Endgame are now in theaters, with Endgame on digitaland Blu-ray. Captain Marvel is now available digitally and on home media.