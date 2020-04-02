Tom Holland Posts Handstand Shirt Challenge and Challenges Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds

People around the world are currently self-isolating in order to avoid the spread of the new coronavirus, which means folks have been extra active on social media, including celebrities. One such person is Tom Holland, the actor best known for playing Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since people began to stay home, Holland has provided some updates on Instagram, revealing that he was sick recently, but didn’t think it was COVID-19. He’s also been keeping the rest of the Avengers (and Deadpool) in shape by challenging his co-stars to push-ups via social media. Well, the actor came back to Instagram yesterday with a new “handstand shirt challenge” and his skills are amazing. Not only that, but he challenged his Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star, Jake Gyllenhaal as well as Ryan Reynolds again.

The Instagram Story has since expired, but luckily plenty of Holland fans have taken to Twitter to share the clip. Here he is, in all his glory, impressing the heck out of the Internet before passing on the challenge. You can check out the video in a fan tweet below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

whoever invented this “handstand tshirt challenge” and got Tom Holland to flex shirtless on insta stories… thank u very much

pic.twitter.com/RlHu79aBx9 — Jo Bradley (@JoLucyBradley) April 2, 2020

While Gyllenhaal attempted the trick, Reynolds (unsurprisingly) had a hilarious action. Stay tuned for the actors’ follow-up videos.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow (release date TBD), The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Fall, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in December, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.