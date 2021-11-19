Tom Holland Hypes Up Crowd For Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer In New Video

While many of us sat at home waiting for the second trailer to Spider-Man: No Way Home to be released online, a select group of folks were able to descend upon a theater in Los Angeles and watch it on the big screen as the first people in the world to see it. To make the event even more special though, none other than franchise star Tom Holland was in attendance to host the event and talk a little bite more about the feature. Though we’re a couple days removed from it all taking place, Sony Pictures has released a video from the event revealing Tom Holland’s presence being announced to the crowd as well as his introduction to the trailer.

“For me as an actor and as a huge fan of Spider-Man it has been such a massive pleasure performing in this film and working with these legends,” Holland told those attending. I honestly cannot wait for you to see the film. There are so many surprises, so many get up to your feet, stamp your feet moments in this film. And honestly, the fact that you guys have been here, I heard that some of you have been queueing up since 9 AM this morning, mean the world to me. So thank you so much. It is my pleasure to debut the second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Watch it yourself below!

https://twitter.com/SpiderManMovie/status/1461786386839715846

After the trailer plays, Holland adds, “I was told I wasn’t allowed to do this, but do you want to watch it again?” Naturally, the crowd roars.

Directed once again by Jon Watts (who now ties Sam Raimi as having directed the most live-action Spider-Man movies) the film’s official description reads as follows:

“For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero’s identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.”

Tom Holland joins Benedict Cumberbatch and returning cast members Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, and Marisa Tomei, plus former Spider-Man stars Jamie Foxx as Electro, Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, and Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will debut exclusively in theaters on December 17.