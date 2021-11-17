Watch Tom Holland Say “With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility” During Spider-Man: No Way Home Event

Tom Holland finally said “With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility” during the massive Spider-Man: No Way Home fan event. People piled into a Los Angeles theater to see the trailer first last night. But, they also got to hear Tom Holland speak about what Spider-Man means to him. It got emotional as the young star reflected on the rabid fan response to the second clip. Even more curious was the fact that the Avenger said that notion was the core of the Web-Slinger’s character. It seems as though the phrase might finally be making its appearance on the big screen in a few weeks too. A lot has been made of No Way Home and its multiversal stakes. But, a lot of fans want nothing more than Spidey to get back to some of the smaller-scale conflicts from the Sam Raimi trilogy. Could they get their wish? It’s unclear at this point. But, it seems like they might get that iconic line. And, that’s a good start.

Total Film also spoke with the Spider-Man actor recently, and he made it clear that no matter what, he would be there for the next actor that got to wear the mask. It’s a daunting task to be such an iconic hero, and it can be a lot to carry. (Something Holland now knows quite a bit about.) But, that responsibility is very rewarding once you get swinging.

“When they cast the young kid in Spider-Man to replace me, whether it’s next year or in five years, I’ll take it upon myself to teach them about the responsibilities of being Spider-Man,” Holland explained. “Because it’s huge. It’s absolutely huge. Every time you walk outside that door, you’re representing Spider-Man. It’s tough. It’s taxing sometimes. Because sometimes you just want to go to a pub and get absolutely wasted, and not have to worry about the ramifications of the public scrutiny of: ‘Oh my God, what do you mean you got drunk?’”

Sony released a synopsis for Spider-Man: No Way Home:

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

