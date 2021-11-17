Watch: Tom Holland Comes to Tears Due to Fan Reactions to Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer





Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland couldn’t help but hold back some tears during the trailer release event last night. Sony and Marvel packed a theater in Los Angeles with fans desperate to see what they had planned for the Web-Slinger. After it ended, Holland came out to address the crowd and the video shows just how emotional this all has made him. Three solo films as the Wall-Crawler and he still feels just how special this all is. He made a point to reference responsibility, and the crowd noticed that for sure. Also interestingly, he said that there was some temptation to share the entire film with the crowd on hand. Holland might not be that old, but you can see how this run has followed his development as an actor. Peter Parker is a part of him. (Although, no one tell Doctor Octopus that…) Check out some of what he had to say down below:

In an interview with Total Film, the young star reflected on some of his missteps on the way to stardom. All of that experience has helped make him into the star he is today though.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/PhaseZeroCB/status/1460784855289982977?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I’ve grown and changed in the best ways possible. I really learned how to stand up for myself. When you first start making these films, you’ve got to do as you’re told, and you don’t think anything of it,” Holland explained. “But as time goes on you realize that you’re an actor in your film, and you need to protect yourself. Sometimes I’ll say ‘No’ as a full sentence. I’ve learned how to stand up for myself , how to behave in a professional capacity when you’re the leader. I’ve learned how to enjoy my fame, rather than run away from it”

“It’s been an amazing experience,” he continued. “And as an actor, I’ve found so much confidence in my ability, through having this safety blanket that is Spider-Man. It’s like a playground for me. Somewhere I can play freely, and make mistakes. And sometimes those mistakes are the birth of the best idea, and that’s where the character’s growing from.”

Sony released a synopsis for Spider-Man: No Way Home:

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

How excited are you for Spider-Man: No Way Home? Let us know down in the comments!