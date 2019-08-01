Tom Holland Jokes About Having the Best Costume in Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame was finally released on digital this week, which means fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as the cast and crew of the film, have taken to the Internet to celebrate the release. Many actors from the movie have posted some behind-the-scenes content in honor of Avengers: Endgame being available for home-viewing, including Tom Holland. The actor best known for playing Peter Parker/Spider-Man posted a photo of him with Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther/T’Challa) and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers).

“I don’t care what anyone says… I defo had the coolest costume 😂 Thanks @chadwickboseman for this. Miss you mate. #christmastreeboy,” Holland joked.

As you can see, Larson and Boseman are rocking their actual costumes while Holland is wearing a motion capture suit. Many fans commented on the post, clearly loving the behind-the-scenes content:

“They should be the next big three!,” @rjbwc123 suggested.

“OH I LOVE FAMILY PICTURES,” @tomholland_world__ wrote.

“So Jake (Mysterio) stole your costume for Far From Home damn,” @spideyabi joked.

“Our new Captain, new King, new Peter…..Stark?,” @lasmaoktav wondered.

You can still catch Holland on the big screen in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

