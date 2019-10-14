Tom Holland Reveals If He’ll Return to LipSync Battle

No Marvel fan is going to forget the Spider-Man saga from this summer anytime soon. But, it turns out another week held the title of most stressful in the life of Tom Holland. You wouldn’t guess it, but the Spidey actor felt like his appearance on LipSync Battle was pretty tough during the week of preparation leading up to the big performance. If you haven’t seen the performance after it took the Internet by storm, it was pretty amazing. Zendaya looked like she had the contest locked up with her rendition of Bruno Mars’ 24k Magic and then Holland strutted out there. Nobody realized that he was going to slay Umbrella by Rihanna that hard. In costume no less!

Still, it sounds like anyone expecting an encore should probably keep wishing because he didn’t sound too optimistic. But, his answer at ACE Comic Con actually led to him saying some pretty revealing things about the Sony/Disney split this Summer. Holland began, “I don’t know. I don’t know. I feel like me and Zendaya got the first one pretty good. But, maybe? Who knows? You never know. Probably not, if I’m honest. It was the most stressful week of my life…Well, maybe that Disney and Sony thing. Yeah, that happened, it was a bit of a stressful week.”

It is not an exaggeration that so many of the Marvel actors are musically gifted. Two of his Avengers: Endgame co-stars zeroed in on that fact at their appearance during the con. Tessa Thompson handles some of the musical duties for the Creed series. She outright suggested the idea of a Marvel Cinematic Universe musical while she was speaking.

“We’re not going to do like a musical, like an MCU musical…” Larson’s face lit up and they both blurted MCUsical at the same before Thompson continued, “Someone call Kevin Feige. I just came up with that right now. That’s a brilliant idea. There’s a lot of people with musical talents. Tom Holland can do flips and splits and stuff. Okay, I’m going to pitch that, you have Kevin’s number right? I only have his email, I’m gonna work on that.”

With outings like WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on tap, the MCU could stand to shake things up a bit. Kevin Feige is on record talking about new directions for the studio and that would be nothing if not interesting. Until that happens, you might not see Spider-Man bring out those dancing shoes.

