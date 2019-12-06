Tom Holland Was Not Allowed to Take Photos With Other Avengers at D23 Because of Spider-Man

This month will see the release of Spies in Disguise, the new animated feature that is set to star Tom Holland, Will Smith, and Karen Gillan. This week, Holland stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote the movie and talk about the recent drama between Sony and Marvel over Spider-Man. After a month of thinking Holland wouldn’t be allowed back in the MCU, the two companies finally reached an agreement back in October. During the interview, Holland revealed that a drunken phone call with Disney CEO Bob Iger was part of the reason they were able to reach a deal. Holland said he gave an emotional plea for the companies to work things out, especially after an upsetting time at D23 Expo. Apparently, Holland wasn’t allowed to pose for photos with his Marvel co-stars at the convention.

“We were at D23, which is the big Disney convention and the news had come out and I was obviously devastated,” Holland explained. “I was really upset, and my mom and all my friends were there taking Marvel pictures and I was like (frowns) not allowed to be in them and it was awful.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It was not the best day,” he added.

Thankfully, Sony and Disney worked things out and not only will Spider-Man 3 still be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Holland is also expected to show up in another MCU movie down the line.

Currently, Holland is working on Cherry, a new film from Avengers: Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo. The film is being adapted from the book of the same name and follows “an Army medic suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder” who “becomes a serial bank robber after an addiction to drugs puts him in debt.”

Spies in Disguise hits theaters on Christmas Day, Cherry is expected to be released sometime in 2020, and Spider-Man 3 will hit theaters on July 16, 2021. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.