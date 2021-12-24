Tom Holland On If He Would Ever Host The Oscars

Tom Holland may be one of the biggest stars on the planet right now, but don’t expect him to host the Oscars in March. Well, maybe. Probably. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor told The Hollywood Reporter that he’s just too busy to commit to something like that right now, and then immediately reversed course. With No Way Home making record-breaking bank and Holland and his costars doing victory laps on the talk show circuit, THR says that “industry insiders” want the Academy to make it happen, but it seems pretty unlikely at this point. Well, depending on what time of day they call him with the offer, it appears.

Hosting the Academy Awards, once a feather in any performer’s cap, has become something of a dicey proposition in recent years. Ratings are falling and it has been a while since anybody had a universally-beloved outing as host. Still, Holland doesn’t entirely rule out the idea…just the idea of doing it right now.

“Maybe in the future, but in all honesty I’m just too busy right now,” Holland told the magazine. “I don’t have the time. I’ve got an Uncharted press tour to do, and then I start shooting in early March for this TV show [Apple TV+’s The Crowded Room] which is going to take up a lot of my time and is definitely the hardest role I’ve ever taken on. So maybe one day in the future. But no, not right now. Honestly, I just don’t have the time. And you know I would love to do that — I love that kind of thing, I love being put under pressure and doing things that I feel uncomfortable doing. So I’m interested in it, but I just don’t have the time.”

According to the magazine, Holland called the reporter back two minutes later, and said he didn’t know what he had been thinking.

“I just wanted to quickly backtrack on what I said,” Holland told THR. “You asking me about the Oscars — you’re the first person to bring that up — and I’m sitting here going, ‘Of course I would host the f—ing Oscars!’ I just went to the bathroom and I was looking at myself in the mirror and I was like, ‘What kind of f—ing idiot wouldn’t host the Oscars?’ So yeah, if they ask me to, I would, and it would be very fun. I would really enjoy it.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters now.