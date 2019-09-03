Tom Holland Doesn’t Want Peter Parker to Die Because He Wants to Share a Screen with Miles Morales

If there is one thing fans of Spider-Man can agree on these days, it is that they want Peter Parker to be okay. The character has been caught up in some drama as of late thanks to rift between Disney and Sony Pictures. Still, Spider-Man must keep on swinging as usual, and Tom Holland is overseeing the hero on screen.

Just, don’t ask the actor whether Spider-Man is going to die before he meets Miles Morales. It turns out Holland wants to share screen time with the other hero more than anyone thought.

Recently, fans were given an inside look at Holland when GQ posted an interview with the actor. Going undercover on social media, Holland answered a slew of fan-questions, and he had lots to say when someone asked whether Peter would have to die for Miles Morales to get a starring live-action film.

“Well, I hope that doesn’t happen because I would love to share the screen with Miles,” Holland explained.

“I think that would be cool, and I don’t want to die because I really enjoy playing Peter Parker, so that would kind of be a bit of a bummer.”

Of course, comic book fans can understand where this question’s concern comes from. In Miles’ universe, his Peter Parker did die. With the world lacking its friendly neighborhood hero, villains began running amok in New York City, but Miles is gifted spider-like powers after coming into contact with a serum made from Peter’s blood. Since Miles debuted back in August 2011, the hero has been a clear favorite with fans, and his big-screen outing in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse helped win Sony Pictures an Oscar. Now, it turns out Holland is hopeful he’ll get to share a screen with the hero, and he’ll do whatever it takes to stay alive until then.

