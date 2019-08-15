Tom Holland Shares Photo With Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Stunt Coordinator

Spider-Man: Far From Home hit theaters last month, but the film’s star is still sharing photos with some of the movie’s cast and crew. Most recently, Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) posted a photo with himself and his brother, Harry Holland, hanging out with the film’s Stunt Coordinator, George Cottle. Cottle has also worked on Spider-Man: Homecoming, Black Panther, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and various other non-Marvel projects.

View this post on Instagram Miss ya pal. A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on Aug 15, 2019 at 6:58am PDT

“Miss ya pal,” Holland wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I live with you? I’ll see you tonight…,” Harry replied.

“I know come home,” Tom answered.

We love this brotherly love! It’s clear the caption was about Cottle, but the Holland brothers rolled with it. Many people commented on the post, including Cottle:

“Miss you too you handsome devil!! Not so much @harryholland64 but a little may be, especially when I want a cappuccino! Hahahahahaha in London next week! Beers please!!! ❤️,” he wrote.

Many fans commented, too:

“@harryholland64 that moment when you realized he was not talking about you…,” @sanja_uh joked.

“THIS IS SO PURE,” @lilithshart added.

For more of these adorable interactions, you can follow Tom on Instagram here, Harry on Instagram here, and Cottle on Instagram here.

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning Spider-Man cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and feature Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively. Check out the film’s synopsis below:

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.