Tom Holland Reveals a Heartbreaking Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War Secret

Avengers: Endgame is currently playing in theaters everywhere, but it’s not the last Marvel Cinematic Universe film fans have to look forward to in 2019. Spider-Man: Far From Home is hitting theaters this summer, and everyone is eager learn what Peter Parker and his friends are up to now that they’re no longer particles of dust. During a visit to the film’s set, Comicbook.com learned a sad secret from Holland and his history with the Marvel films. Turns out, the actor hasn’t actually seen the classic movies he references in Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

“It’s so funny, the two films I’ve referenced in their movies, the first one is Empire Strikes Back and the second one is Alien[s], and I haven’t seen either of those movies,” Holland revealed. “That’s kind of a Russo thing, that joke, is the movie references stuff.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ouch! Holland may only be 22-years old, but knowing he missed out on these classic films is heartbreaking. Although, we definitely respect his honesty and aren’t judging him. (We may be judging his parents just a TINY bit, though. What was his childhood like? Did he spend all of his time playing outside and making friends? Cannot relate.)

Holland may not be fan of classic space movies, but we’re appreciative of Joe and Anthony Russo for throwing in the iconic references.

Spider-Man: Far From Home was directed by Jon Watts, and stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker), Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and feature the return of Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively. Check out the film’s synopsis here:

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to hit theaters on July 2nd.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer and Disney’s big announcement of movie releases! Is Spider-Man introducing the multiverse? Will Aladdin or Lion King be the live-action remake king this summer? Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!