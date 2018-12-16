Tom Holland Reviews ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’

Pretty much everyone on the Internet seems to be loving the latest animated feature about our favorite neighborhood hero, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Those closest to the character are no exception, including the current man behind the live-action mask, Tom Holland.

The actor took to Instagram earlier today to share how much he enjoyed the new movie.

“Honestly one of the coolest films I’ve ever seen. Do yourself a favour and go see this movie,” Holland writes.

Considering Into the Spider-Verse follows multiple iterations of the character, it’s only fitting that Holland would be one of the many people to express their love for the movie.

Holland first donned the Spider suit in Captain America: Civil War back in 2016 and continued to do so in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018). We love that he’s willing to share the Spidey name, even if the main character of Into the Spider-Verse is Miles Morales, not Peter Parker (although Parker is still a staple in the animated film).

Holland isn’t the only person raving about Sony’s new movie. In fact, Into the Spider-Verse is officially the highest reviewd Spider-Man movie of all time. It currently has a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, topping Homecoming, which received a 92%. We’re so grateful to be living in a time with so many successful Spider-Men!

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse stars Shameik Moore (Miles Morales), Jake Johnson (Peter Pater), Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy), Mahershala Ali (Uncle Aaron), Liev Schreiber (Wilson Fisk), Nicolas Cage (Spider-Man Noir), John Mulaney (Spider-Ham), Kimiko Glenn (Peni Parker), Lily Tomlin (Aunt May), Brian Tyree Henry (Jefferson Davis), and Luna Lauren Velez (Rio Morales).

While Holland is (rightfully) giving Spider-Verse its time to shine, the actor will be back in the Spider-Man spotlight soon enough. Considering Holland’s Peter Parker turned to dust during Infinity War, it’s unclear how much he’ll be a part of Avengers: Endgame. However, he is listed on the cast list on IMDB, so our hopes are high that we’ll get an appearance. As if that wasn’t enough, Spider-Man: Far From Home will be hitting theaters next summer.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is currently playing in theaters everywhere and Spider-Man: Far From Home will be released on July 5, 2019. Other upcoming Marvel films include Captain Marvel on March 8th, 2019 and Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, 2019.