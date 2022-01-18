Tom Holland Shirtless Boxing Workout Photo Surfaces

Spider-Man star Tom Holland is back in the gym with his shirt off. His friend Oliver Trevena posted a photo of the two together on Instagram. It would seem the No Way Home star isn’t resting on his laurels after the massive success of his latest film. With Uncharted on the near horizon, the 25-year-old is staying active until the next time he has to jump off of some tall building or ruins. However, as much fun as the duo was having, Trevena had to get a shot in there. On the post he said, “#NowPutYourShirtBackOnSpiderman.”

That got some laughs out of the comments. Everyone is loving Holland right now, and it’s not hard to guess why. No Way Home was a runaway success that is only just getting pushed from the top spot at cinemas across the world. His friend wrote, “WARNING Use extreme caution when training with a friend who is also a Marvel Superhero. May cause post workout collapse. @tomholland2013” Check out the post for yourself down below.

Recently, Holland spoke to Marvel.com about all the ins and outs of No Way Home. One big theme the star kept returning to was that being Spider-Man has changed his life forever and he’s grateful for that honor. It’s clear the fans have embraced him in a huge way.

“Honestly, being Spider-Man has changed my life. It’s been incredible. The roller coaster from the moment I got on to the moment we’ve got off has just been absolutely amazing,” Holland mused. “This film really is a celebration of three generations of cinema. I was delighted to kind of be at the helm and be the captain of the ship, which was awesome. It’s been incredible. It’s honestly been the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Check out the description for Spider-Man: No Way Home right here.

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

