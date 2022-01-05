Tom Holland Wouldn’t Change Single Moment of Spider-Man: No Way Home

If Tom Holland had to film Spider-Man: No Way Home all over again, the actor says he would do everything exactly the same. In a new spoiler-filled interview with Marvel.com, Holland admits he wouldn’t “change a single moment” of the entire No Way Home process. Celebrating the massive success of the flick, Holland added that the film is essentially a celebration of three different generations of Spider-Man stories.

“Honestly, being Spider-Man has changed my life. It’s been incredible. The roller coaster from the moment I got on to the moment we’ve got off has just been absolutely amazing,” the No Way Home actor said. “This film really is a celebration of three generations of cinema. I was delighted to kind of be at the helm and be the captain of the ship, which was awesome. It’s been incredible. It’s honestly been the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to put up killer numbers at the box office, and the flick is already the 10th highest-grossing feature to ever hit the domestic box office. Whatever the case, Holland has also suggested he should earn some looks from the Academy for his performance.

“I do know that I love this character, and I would be sad to say goodbye,” Holland said in a stop with THR. “But I have achieved basically everything I wanted to achieve as this character, I really think I’m going to win the Oscar for this movie. So there, it’s great.”

“I’m so proud of what everyone’s achieved. Jon Watts especially, and even the likes of Amy Pascal,” the actor added elsewhere. “We had a wonderful day the other day. I went over to her house and we watched a couple of movies together, and she really opened up about her career and the changes in her career and a lot of the controversy that she went through [related to the Sony hack]. So to see her where she is now, a different Amy to the Amy I’m sure she was years ago? These people deserve the recognition.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters.

More Spider-Man: No Way Home Coverage