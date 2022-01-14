Spider-Man: Tom Holland Teases More Sequels After No Way Home

Tom Holland is already starting the hype train for more Spider-Man movies. Following the massive success that has been Spider-Man: No Way Home, the film received three Golden Tomato awards from the review aggregating site RottenTomatoes (where it sits as one of the best reviewed Marvel movies, ever). To thank RottenTomatoes for the awards, Holland submitted a video in which he shares his hope of making Spider-Man movies, “again and again and again.” It is not currently clear where the character will appear next in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though an agreement between Sony and Disney allows one more appearance for a Spider-Man in a Marvel Studios film that is not an outright Spider-Man movie.

“Guys, Spider-Man: No Way Home has received three Golden Tomatoes, so I just wanted to say a massive thank you on behalf of everyone from Sony and Marvel, the critics, the fans who have shown so much love and respect and support for our movies,” Holland said in the video shared by RottenTomatoes. “It means the world and hopefully, we can do it again and again and again. But thank you, thank you, thank you. And we’ll see you soon.”

Now, Holland has played Spider-Man through six Marvel Studios films. He debuted in the part in Captain America: Civil War before going on to appear in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Additionally, he appeared in a post-credits scene attached to Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage in 2021.

According to Sony chairman Tom Rothman, the partnership which allows Sony and Marvel to make movies with Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been great for both studios. “It’s reciprocal. So we lend one, and they lend one, and that’s how Benedict [Cumberbatch] is in this movie,” Rothman explained to ComicBook.com at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home. “So we have one more ‘lend back’ that’s committed. But the thing that I can say, and this actually the accurate scoop on this, which is that the two companies have a terrific working relationship. I think it’s a mutual hope that that would continue. But there really isn’t anything definitive at this moment, because the truth of the matter is, we gotta ride [Spider-Man: No Way Home] and see what happens.”

Are you ready to see Tom Holland play Spider-Man again? What do you want in what would be his fourth standalone Spidey flick? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram! Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently playing in theaters.