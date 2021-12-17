Tom Holland: Spider-Man 3 Has Marvel's Most Impressive Action Scene Ever

✖

Marvel's Spider-Man 3 is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious projects set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Following a plethora of exciting casting confirmations and rumors, along with a reveal of the film being tied to the aftermath of the WandaVision series, Tom Holland has begun making the press rounds to promote his new movie Cherry. In fielding all sorts of questions, the Spider-Man actor finds himself discussing the upcoming film which is a joint venture between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios. Now, Holland claims that one of the sequences he has seen from the film's edit room is "the most impressive fight scene," he has ever seen in a superhero film.

“The film is incredibly ambitious, and I’m delighted to say that we’re succeeding in making it," Holland told Yahoo. "It’s going really well. We watched a fight scene that we had shot a few weeks ago, and I’ve never seen a fight scene quite like it in the MCU. I’m really excited for audiences to see that.”

The scene which Holland is particularly excited about has taken about a month to shoot but the added time and effort seems to be worth it. "I saw an edit three or four days ago of a fight scene that we've been shooting for about a month, and it is easily the most impressive fight scene I've ever seen in a superhero movie," Holland said. "I was blown away by it."

There is no word on which cast members and characters are a part of this scene but rumors have been running rampantly about Spider-Man 3 across the Internet while Sony and Marvel have remained quiet. Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina are playing versions of their Electro and Doc Ock characters, though it is unclear if they are continued from the continuities we lost saw them or if they are fresh versions of the characters. Holland has distinctly denied that previous Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are going to be appearing in the film, despite the online rumors being largely accepted by fans online.

It's hard to imagine how a Marvel movie can top their ensemble brawls of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame or intimate moments like Captain America: The Winter Soldier's knife fight but Holland seems to believe they have!

Spider-Man 3 is currently set to be released in December of 2021.