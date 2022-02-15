Oscars 2022: Fans Tweet to Recognize Spider-Man as Fan-Favorite Movie

Fans from across the Twitter-verse are tweeting to see Spider-Man: No Way Home recognized as the “fan-favorite” movie at the 2022 Oscars. On Monday, The Academy announced Twitter users can now vote on their favorite films from 2021 using the hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the top fan-voted film will be recognized during the broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards on ABC, as will the winner’s most cheer-worthy scene (#OscarsCheerMoment). Users can tweet their submissions for eligible films up to 20 times daily between February 14 and March 3.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Twitter to help build an engaged and excited digital audience leading up to this year’s ceremony,” Meryl Johnson, VP digital marketing at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, told THR. “Through these activations, social media users around the world now have more opportunities to engage with the show in real time, find a community, and be a part of the experience in ways they’ve never been able to before.”

https://twitter.com/jese777xad/status/1493386165113741312

Though the winning film won’t be a formal category, fans have the opportunity to nominate their favorite films and to have their tweets exhibited during the ceremony airing March 27 on ABC.

“Twitter is the place to be during award shows and the Oscars is one of the biggest conversation drivers every year,” said Sarah Rosen, Twitter’s head of U.S. entertainment and news partnerships. “The idea that a movie fan might see their tweet during the Oscars broadcast is pretty epic, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with the Academy to bring this to life.”

While some had hoped the blockbuster and record-smashing success of the Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios movie would garner Spider-Man a Best Picture nod, it received a single nomination for Best Visual Effects. No Way Home will compete in the category against Dune, Free Guy, No Time to Die, and Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

“We’re all incredibly proud of the film. It would obviously be a huge honor if it was nominated for an Oscar, but that’s not how we like to validate ourselves,” Spider-Man star Tom Holland told FOX 5 Washington DC before Oscar nominations were announced February 8. “We like to validate ourselves with the love we receive from the general public, and so far that has been through the roof. So for me, with this film and this character, I’ve already achieved everything I would like to.”

See some fan tweets below. Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing exclusively in movie theaters and will soon be available to own on digital.

