‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’s Tom Holland Wants to Play James Bond

Tom Holland have won over fans as the latest incarnation of Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Homecoming, but if he has any say in things, the actor would like to trade in his Spidey sense for something shaken, not stirred.

In a Facebook live unboxing of Walmart’s exclusive Spider-Man: Homecoming gift box for People, Holland took some time to answer fan questions and when one of those questions was about what movie he would cast himself in, he didn’t even need to think before answering. Holland wants to be James Bond.

“I’m sure if there’s any like, real die hard fans out there they’ll know the answer to this,” Holland said. “It’s James Bond. I really want to be James Bond. Sony makes those movies. I’ve told them to make it happen.”

As Holland pointed out, his desire to play 007 isn’t exactly news. The actor revealed to Spider-Man costar Zendaya who spoke with him for Interview magazine this summer that he would lie to take on both James Bond and Batman someday. However, Holland was a lot more enthusiastic this time and revealed that when he found out that Craig wasn’t quite finished with the role, it wasn’t happy news.

“I just found out Daniel Craig, I think, is doing another one. There was big news about it a few months ago and I can’t say I wasn’t a little hurt. Moving on.”

Even if Craig hadn’t decided to have another turn as Bond, Holland’s schedule is pretty busy right now and likely not conducive to MI6 missions. The actor, who was just crowned Tumblr’s most popular actor of 2017, is set to appear in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War next year and is expected to appear in the untitled Avengers 4 as well.

Of course, while Holland as Bond would certainly be fun to watch, fans aren’t likely to be disappointed in Holland’s Avengers: Infinity War appearance. The first trailer for the highly anticipated upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film dropped last week, giving fans a first look at Spider-Man in his new “Iron Spider” costume.

Avengers: Infinity War opens May 4, 2018.