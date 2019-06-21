Tom Holland Really Wants a Spider-Man and Doctor Strange Team-Up Movie

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in the hands of different heroes other than the big three of Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor. With two of the three off the board and another gallivanting in space, it’s up to heroes like Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, and Doctor Strange. And with Spider-Man: Far From Home set to premiere in two weeks, we’ll get to see the first step in Marvel Studios‘ plan for the future.

But Spider-Man actor Tom Holland is already making requests, and he wants to see his character team up with Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in a future project. When asked by CinemaBlend why Strange is the hero Spidey should team up with, Holland provided an interesting response that should excite Marvel fans.

“I’m really wanting to do a team-up with Doctor Strange, because we’re both New Yorkers and I just really like the idea of a science guy being teamed up with a guy who does magic, because it totally contradicts everything he knows,” Holland explained. “And I like the idea that there is real science that Peter Parker talks about, and then there’s Doctor Strange gibberish, where he’s like ‘The time rift and the thing and the thing.’ So it’s kind of fun.”

That seems like a fun team up, especially when it would come to the promotional period considering how much fun Cumberbatch and Holland had together on the press circuit.

But it seems like Marvel Studios has other plans for these two marquee heroes, as there have been rumblings of a sequel to Doctor Strange being in the works for over a year now.

Almost one year ago, Marvel boss Kevin Feige teased plans for Doctor Strange 2 while promoting Ant-Man and the Wasp.

“Sometimes it’s where do those characters pop up? [Doctor] Strange, you know, whenever we do another Strange [movie], which we will do, it will be a number of years from the first Strange, and yet he’s a very big part of Infinity War,” Feige explained. “So it is just a good problem to have when you have too many beloved characters that people want to see more of, whilst keeping to our core belief that we need to keep exploring nuance and keep doing different types of things.”

Maybe we’ll get a glimpse of what the future holds for the MCU when Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres in theaters on July 2nd.