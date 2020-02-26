Tom Holland Wants Spider-Man to Appear in Disney+’s WandaVision

The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is brighter and more connected than it has even been before. With the upcoming Disney+ shows, Marvel Studios will not only give characters from the MCU a bigger spotlight with their own shows but will introduce new characters that will appear in the movies and bring together all kinds of corners of their continuity. The upcoming WandaVision for instance will see the two titular characters along with Kat Dennings from the Thor movies appearing, Randall Park from Ant-Man and The Wasp, and Teyonah Parris as the grown up Monica Rambeau from Captain Marvel. Is there room for one more Marvel hero though?

Speaking in a new interview, Spider-Man himself Tom Holland was asked what Disney+ series he’d like to see the wallcrawler appear in. Despite the already stacked cast, Holland singled out WandaVision as the one that he thought would be fun to appear in, and he made a plea to Kevin Feige.

“I think the WandaVision show looks really cool,” Holland told MTV. “I don’t really know what it’s about and it looks very stylistic, it almost looks like a bit of a sitcom with the way they’ve shot it. I don’t really understand what is going on but it looks really cool. Paul and Elisabeth are like two of the nicest people I know and I would love to work with them some more and get to know them a little bit better. So if I could put Spider-Man in the WandaVision show that’d be great Kevin Feige, so if you want to do that you know my number.”

Holland will seemingly next be seen on the big screen in Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man 3, currently scheduled for release July 16, 2021; though it’s worth noting that rumors persist he will make an appearance of some kind in the upcoming Venom 2. Considering the deal between Sony and Marvel Studios about Spider-Man it seems unlikely that the character will ever appear in one of the Disney+ TV shows, especially since the two Spider-Man movies made by Marvel Studios will never be on the platform.

The “stylistic” WandaVision as Holland calls it will premiere on the streaming service later this year, marking the second original series from Marvel Studios to debut on Disney+. Star Paul Bettany’s recently had some high praise for the series, calling it “f-cking bonkers.”

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects coming to Disney+ include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in August 2020, Loki in spring 2021, What If? In summer 2021, and Hawkeye in fall 2021. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk are also in the works for Disney+.