Tom Holland Wants Spider-Man to Team Up With Hulk

Now that Spider-Man is leading the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s no secret that he’ll have a huge, Robert Downey Jr.-sized hole to fill after the events of Avengers: Endgame. But actor Tom Holland is hopeful that he’ll get some help in leading the charge in future films.

With the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home upon us, we’ll get to see the Wall Crawler team up with new “hero” Mysterio as well as the iconic secret agent Nick Fury, once again played by Samuel L. Jackson. But Holland wants to see Spidey fight crime with a different Avenger eventually; someone big, mean, and green.

“[The Hulk] is so funny and they’re both science geeks,” Holland explained to Fandom, revealing he’d like to see the two Avengers get more screen time together in a future film.

That’s not the only hero the actor wants to pair with, as Holland also revealed that he’d like to do more with Benedict Cumberbatch’s version of Doctor Strange after their interaction in Avengers: Infinity War.

“I’m really wanting to do a team-up with Doctor Strange, because we’re both New Yorkers and I just really like the idea of a science guy being teamed up with a guy who does magic, because it totally contradicts everything he knows,” Holland explained to Cinema Blend. “And I like the idea that there is real science that Peter Parker talks about, and then there’s Doctor Strange gibberish, where he’s like ‘The time rift and the thing and the thing.’ So it’s kind of fun.”

Many fans are also clamoring to see Holland’s version of Spidey interact with Tom Hardy’s Venom, especially after the latter churned out a hit film last year. While it might seem unlikely, given the separation of Sony’s corner of the Marvel Universe and the proper Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal wouldn’t rule out a crossover.

“I can say that we’ve had a fantastic partnership and you never know what’s going to happen,” Pascal shared with Fandango. “We have a lot of stories to tell about Spider-Man, in every facet… We have big plans for Tom Holland to be a part of everything.”

And while there are rumblings of Holland possibly appearing in a Venom film in the future, Pascal would not confirm that either.

“The key thing to Venom to Tom Holland, Spider-Man, Spider-Verse is that as wonderful and as tempting as it is to connect the dots, nothing works if the individual movies don’t work and have their own integrity,” Pascal said. “And that is the key to it all.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres in theaters on July 2nd.

