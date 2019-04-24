Tom Holland Reveals Why He Wasn’t At Avengers: Endgame Premiere

The Avengers: Endgame premiere was packed with Marvel heroes, but one who was missing from the big event was Spider-Man actor Tom Holland. Despite only taking over the role in Captain America: Civil War, Holland’s made quite an impact on fans, and Spider-Man: Homecoming was universally beloved shortly after his MCU debut. Holland has also become a fan favorite outside of his time in the costume, and fans are loving the message he sent to them explaining why he wasn’t at the premiere.

Holland took to Instagram to film a message to the fans, not only explaining why he was absent but also how much he appreciates them, and you can check out the full video message below.

📺|@TomHolland1996 tom is so sweet to send this message ,I’m kind of emotional rn,I’m going to watch the avengers in a few hours,I hope everyone enjoy this film as much as u can. each of us has been part of MCU for a while,and all lead to this moment ,thank u avengers ❤😭 pic.twitter.com/WydjR1bG8C — Tom Holland China (@TomHollandChina) April 23, 2019

“Hey everyone. I just wanted to do a little message and say sorry I wasn’t at the premiere last night,” Holland said. “I’m here in Alabama…no I’m not I’m in Atlanta shooting…what are we shooting, we’re shooting Chaos Walking, I’m a little tired. But I noticed on the red carpet there was a thing with a thank you cam, for all the fans, you are amazing fans, and so I wanted to do my own thank you cam and say thank you so much for allowing me to be part of this amazing journey. It’s really…you changed my life and I could’ve never imagined this would ever happen to me, so thank you so much, and I hope the premiere was as amazing as the last one. I’m sure it was amazing. The Russo Brothers, you’re amazing. I hope the film performs in every way possible, thank you everyone so much and go and see Avengers: Endgame.”

Fans will learn Spider-Man’s fate in Endgame, and you can check out the description below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

