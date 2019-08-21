Tom Holland’s Recent Social Media Posts Ignore Spider-Man Split

Marvel fans were met with some devastating news yesterday when it was announced that Sony and Disney could not reach a new deal with the Spider-Man film series. According to reports, Sony will make two more films with Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and director Jon Watts, but they will not be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This has caused an uproar from fans, already sparking petitions and hashtags across the Internet. Many people have commented on the split, including Marvel star, Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye). However, there is one person who has remained silent on the news: Tom Holland. While there could be a number of understandable reasons why Holland hasn’t acknowledged the split, the actor has posted to Instagram twice since the news broke.

First, it appears the actor has gotten a new car:

“Every lads dream. Courtesy of @wiresonly. Thanks boss man,” Holland wrote.

Many fans commented on the post, ignoring the car in order to share their devastation over the Spider-Man news:

“Disney and Sony have let down so many fans, just because they didn’t agree on how the profits will be divided! In my opinion, Tom is the best Spider-Man, he bought so much life in that character, so it is really sad to see a such a beloved character basically going to waste,” @clisielle wrote.

“We hate Sony 3000,” @madixmxb added.

“I’m so unbelievably upset. Literally the worst news I could wake up to. Your addition to the Marvel universe was the most excited I’d been about cinema ever. You have been the best on-screen version of Spidey we have ever seen. I really hope the bigwigs will see sense with this. Now Cap and Iron Man are no longer in the franchise we NEED YOU!,” @joliver89 replied.

Next, Holland shared a post that’s been floating around Instagram about a supposed to new policy, but the viral meme has since proven to be a hoax. Holland has already deleted the post, but he credited it to former One Direction member, Niall Horan, who still has his post up:

How do you feel about the Spider-Man news? Tell us in the comments!

