Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Suit Stolen by NBA’s Donovan Mitchell to Launch His New Adidas Shoe

It’s the NBA off season, but budding superstar and Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell isn’t resting on his laurels. After just his second season in the league, Mitchell is already getting his own signature shoe with Adidas that’s being released as part of a campaign with Spider-Man: Far From Home, the superhero with whom he shares a nickname.

Mitchell is affectionately referred to as “Spida” by his fans and colleagues, and his customized shoes throughout the seasons have paid homage to the superhero and his rogues gallery. Now Adidas officially announced his D.O.N. signature series with a hilarious commercial that features Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal. Check it out in the video player above!

Along with the commercial, Adidas released new information about the shoes that are set to launch on July 1st, as well as additional colorways being released in the coming weeks that also celebrate some of Spider-Man’s most iconic looks:

MARVEL’S AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: A red, blue, and white colorway with webbing detailed across the side pays homage to the one and only Spider-Man, and the latest film installment in Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise.

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: Shock pink, core black, white and silver, with teeth as fierce as the character. Available July 18.

STEALTH SPIDER-MAN: Black and green with glow in the dark details. Available Aug. 1.

MARVEL’S IRON SPIDER: Red and metallic gold to honor the legendary Iron Spider. Available Aug. 31.

Mitchell’s shoes will be a huge draw for Spider-Man fans, but they’re also paying homage to his own mind state when it comes to the game of basketball. His signature line is officially called the D.O.N., which stands for Determination Over Negativity. And to further cement his status as a certifiable nerd, he’s referring to each individual rollout as an issue; meaning these first Spider-Man-inspired kicks are officially labeled the D.O.N. Issue #1s.

“Determination Over Negativity is a belief that anything is possible no matter who you are or where you come from,” said Mitchell in the press release. “I wanted this sneaker to be a symbol of that – for the kid who believes they can do anything.”

Fans will be able to order the shoes from Adidas’ online store on July 1st, or obtain them at retailers starting on July 5th.

Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres in theaters on July 2nd.