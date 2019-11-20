GoFundMe Launched to Help Tom Lyle’s Wife With Medical Bills

The comic world suffered a heartbreaking loss earlier this week when legendary artist Tom Lyle passed away the age of 66. Lyle’s work on characters like Spider-Man, Starman, and Stephanie Brown has impacted quite a lot of readers, and if you’d like to help give back to the creator, a new online campaign is here to help. Shortly after Lyle’s death earlier this week, a GoFundMe page was created, in order to help his wife, Sue, pay any remaining medical bills. The bills are reportedly from Lyle’s eight-week stint in Intensive Care after he suffered an unexpected brain aneurysm.

“All funds will go directly to help her with this unexpected debt which mounts daily as the bills from various doctors and two separate hospitals keep coming,” the GoFundMe page reads. “Tom loved Sue very much and almost everyone who knew Tom, knew about Sue because he talked about her constantly. He would not have wanted her to live with this burden hanging over her head. Your donation would honor Tom by helping the person he loved most in this world, his beloved wife, Sue.”

Lyle began working for DC on the 1988 Starman series, going on to work on the first Robin limited series with Chuck Dixon. Throughout his time at DC, Lyle helped co-create Stephanie brown, as well as The Electrocutioner and the second Blockbuster. Over on the Marvel side, Lyle served as a penciler for the “Maximum Carnage” and “Clone Saga” events of Spider-Man and helped design the Scarlet Spider costume. He went on work on The Punisher, Warlock, and Mutant X, as well as several issues of Dark Horse’s Star Wars series.

Beginning in 2005, Lyle taught sequential art at the Savannah College of Art and Design. He taught at the school up until his death.

“Sorry to hear that legendary Spider-Man artist, Tom Lyle has passed away. Tom’s work on both Spidey and the Scarlet Spider were epic,” Spider-Man writer Dan Slott said on Twitter shortly after his passing. “That Scarlet Spider design, Tom’s design, will always be an amazing touchstone for Spidey fans like me and all generations past, present, & future.”

At the time of this writing, the GoFundMe page in Lyle’s honor has already exceeded its $15,000 goal, but is still accepting donations. If you would like to donate, you can do so here.