Torrid Launches an ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fashion Collection in Plus Sizes

Her Universe has launched a brand new Avengers: Infinity War collection for plus size fashion brand Torrid today, and it includes tanks, tees, sportswear, and sleepwear. You can shop the entire lineup right here, and everything is on sale for $10 to $15 off during a limited time sale.

Truth be told, we would have liked to see more options in this collection – specifically more character-centric styles. As you’ll see below, the lineup of Avengers: Infinity War apparel and accessories has been pretty outstanding up to this point, but the Torrid collection is the only dedicated collection to hit the Hot Topic family of retailers thus far – which is surprising. The Torrid collection is also your best option when it comes to plus sizes. Hopefully, we’ll see more styles added between now and the April 27th premiere date.

Previous releases in the Avengers: Infinity War apparel lineup include several t-shirt designs along with a hat, hoodie, wristband and wallet. You can shop these Avengers: Infinity War styles at Merchoid. Shipping is free on all of the items, and the prices are fairly reasonable. Pre-order stock is limited however, so secure your favorites while you can (the items are expected to ship later this month).

Among the Merchoid releases are a crop of fantastic accessories dedicated to Iron Spider and Thanos.

Just look at those awesome Iron Spider and Thanos backpacks! The wallets are a perfect match. Then there’s the Iron Spider hat which really pops. And let’s not forget about the socks! There’s even an Infinity Gauntlet mug that will give you the power you need to face the day when you fill it with coffee. Again the entire Avengers: Infinity War apparel and accessories lineup is available to pre-order here with free shipping.

Finally, the Avengers: Infinity war lineup from Fifth Sun includes dozens of shirts and tanks in men’s, women’s, and junior’s sizes with exclusive designs that run the gamut from character collages to individual Infinity Stones. Some of the best Avengers: Infinity War shirts that we’ve seen thus far are available in this collection, and you can shop all of it right here. Most of the shirts are reasonably priced at $19.95, and standard shipping is free with orders of $50 or more.

