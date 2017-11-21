TV Ratings: ‘The Gifted’ Dips to New Lows on Monday Night

Despite the fact that it’s been getting close to its comic roots, The Gifted had a pretty rough outing on Monday night. Fox’s X-Men series dipped to series low ratings this week.

The Gifted managed to only grab 2.9 million total viewers on the night, while dipping to just a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Both of those numbers were new lows for the freshman drama. If something doesn’t change soon, it could mean trouble for The Gifted.

Leading into The Gifted, Lucifer was also down, nabbing 3.3 million viewers and a 0.9 demo rating.

Over on The CW, Supergirl (1.91 mil/0.5) found a way to stay steady, as did Valor (1 mil/0.2) in the 9 p.m. slot.

NBC grabbed plenty of eyes with The Voice (9.1 mil/1.7), which as second place overall in the night’s ratings. The Brave (4.7 mil/0.9) was down slightly in its fall finale.

While The Voice typically dominates on Monday nights, The Good Doctor (10.3 mil/1.9) was the evening’s champion in the rating. The solid showing followed the first night of the Dancing with the Stars (10.4 . mil/1.5) finale, which was solid week to week, but significantly down from the same episode last season.