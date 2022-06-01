Twitter Gets In On The Morbius Joke

Twitter is getting in on the Morbius memes. If you’ve been on the platform at all in the last 10 days, you’ve seen the steady rise of Jared Leto joke content on the site. But, now Twitter Movies has decided that “It’s Morbin’ Time.” Or rather, It’s Morbin’ o’clock according to their highly-accurate rendering. It will be interesting to see what Sony decides to do after all these memes have popped up in recent weeks. Despite a middling reaction from audiences at the box office. Something about the strange mixture of elements in the Leto movie has social media absolutely creating fan art and strange posts about Morbius. The question becomes will that enthusiasm for weird humor actually translate to a sequel? Or will the next time audiences see the doctor be his inevitable tangle with Spider-Man. It’s hard to say, but the brands have found this meme and that means people at the studio must be aware by now too.

Upon the critical release to the film, some of the actors had to respond to the Rotten Tomatoes fervor. Al Madrigal, Agent Rodriguez in Morbius, told ComicBookMovie that he was at peace with the situation. He had a blast, and whatever people think of the movie is completely out of his hands.

would you look at the time. it's morbin o'clock pic.twitter.com/hGV2pghxmO — @Movies (@Movies) May 31, 2022

“Whatever. It’s part of it [Laughs]. I really don’t care. I got to spend two and a half months in London living in Chelsea and riding a bike around. I went to Amsterdam on the weekends. I went to a Tulip festival,” Madrigal explained. “I had the time of my life. Even though you didn’t see my scenes with Michael Keaton and Jared Leto…I did weapons training. I went to the BFI almost every single day and hung out and had coffee and watched movies. It was the time of my life. I did a ton of stand-up at Top Secret and went to the Bill Murray theatre and was hanging out there a little bit. So, again, one of the best times of my entire career. The end product of what you’re seeing…I can’t control that.”

Check out Sony’s description of Morbius: “One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?”

