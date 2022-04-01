Morbin Trends as KFC and More Celebrate Morbius Meme
Morbius fans have the movie trending again after a KFC post made everyone Morb-out. On Twitter, the restaurant's account Tweeted about the film and it caused some more conversations about Jared Leto's big superhero film. It would seem as though Morbius is destined to be one of those online classics of this streaming age. The memes just won't stop even months after release. Twitter is better off for it, because anything that gets this many creative minds working to post strange jokes can't be all bad. More likely, the strange composition of the film, and the slower widespread adoption of the story has led to people just cutting loose online. Unfortunately for some of Morbius' stars, the same thing can't be said for the editing department.
Al Madrigal told ComicBookMovie.com about his experience filming Morbius. He thinks that they could have left some of his funnier moments in this one and it could have done better. The actor played Agent Rodriguez, who was one of the fun moments of the movie for sure.
morbin time pic.twitter.com/SxUyyZ1CvJ— KFC (@KFC_ES) May 25, 2022
"First of all, Morbius: not as bad as everybody is making it out to be," Madrigal explained. "Sure, it had problems and they diced it up quite a bit. I had some hilarious lines that were cut out of that movie. I was very funny [Laughs]. In London, when you shoot they do a halfway party exactly midway through the film and there's a big blowout. Editors came up to me. A gaggle of them came up and said, 'Oh my God, we see everything you're doing. All the subtle stuff. All of the jokes.' I got to improvise through that freely. If they'd left in just 50% more of my stuff [Laughs]. I got butchered in that thing. I think that's what they did. They just really...because of COVID, they just had so much time to mess with it. They really messed with it."
Have you been watching Morbius now that it's available to stream at home? Let us know down in the comments!
It's catching on
it’s morbin time! pic.twitter.com/PO0HDWUG1y— transgender marx (@JUNlPER) May 25, 2022
So much art
ITD MORBIN TIME pic.twitter.com/KgwuB6dhSm— Not Archon (@Archontbreathe) May 25, 2022
Fans are on a mission
For 3 days in a row I have seen #Morbius trend… we are about to accidentally get a sequel greenlit😅 ITS MORBIN TIME!! pic.twitter.com/SMca968cjg— Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) May 26, 2022
Maybe so?
In two years they're gonna have Jared Leto say 'Its morbin time' in an unwanted Morbius 2 and it'll be this site's fault— AlternateHistoryHub (@AltHistoryHub) May 26, 2022
Amazing art
just finished watching Morbius, i can finally make morbin jokes pic.twitter.com/H7fvA0yIiI— rurui (@rkrmz0n) May 26, 2022
Lol my goodness
dont come in mom im morbin off pic.twitter.com/UaTYDVHryN— Scientist (@ihavesexhourly) May 25, 2022
It's a party
the pirate morbius stream that's showing morbius 24/7 with people posting "morb morb it's morbin time" just made an announcement post to let everyone in chat know "this movie is an 11"— mat (@pillowfort) May 26, 2022
Iconic line
"It's morbin time" just might be the most iconic line from a movie that isn't in the movie pic.twitter.com/3eY607zOCJ— kinoparker (@kinoparker8823) May 25, 2022