Marvel Makes Wolverine the Ultimate Weapon: The Winter Soldier

He’s the best there is at what he does — and what he does is kill. Marvel has been teasing that the new Ultimate Universe phase two will unleash a feral Wolverine not as Weapon X, but as the Maker’s Ultimate Weapon: The Winter Soldier. The world remade by the Maker (an alternate Reed Richards from the old Ultimate Marvel Universe) is ruled by the Maker’s Council, which includes the Rasputins: the leaders of the Eurasian Republic, known to the public as a “rogue state” among the seven major territories that comprise Earth-6160.

In reality, Illyana Rasputina (Magik), Piotr Rasputin (Colossus), and Arkady Rossovich (Omega Red) are the latest to assume the mantle of “the enemy.” The Council secretly choreographs such distractions to give the citizens of outside nations a common enemy while they consolidate power over the world: the North American Union (which includes the since-dissolved United States of America), The Society of South America, The Upper and Lower Kingdoms, The Eurasian Republic, The Children of Eternal Light, The European Coalition, and Hi No Kuni.

The Eurasian Republic’s most lethal asset is the muzzled Winter Soldier, who wears the red star of the Soviet Union from what used to be Russia. Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch’s Ultimate Invasion #2 confirmed that the James Buchanan Barnes of this world is deceased, and that the Maker collected a blood sample from the would-be Winter Soldier of Earth-6160 when he used a device called the Immortus Engine to remake the world into what it is now and erase threats before they could emerge. Threats like the Fantastic Four, who died before they could form a super-team, and an “inactive” Peter Parker (Spider-Man), Hank Pym (Giant-Man), and Janet van Dyne (the Wasp), who wouldn’t fulfill their destinies as superheroes until Tony Stark (Iron Lad) intervened to set them on the proper path.

The Ultimate Winter Soldier will debut alongside Ultimate Nick Fury in December’s Ultimate Universe: One Year In #1 one-shot by Ultimates scribe Deniz Camp and upcoming Ultimate Wolverine creative team Chris Condon (That Texas Blood) and Alessandro Cappucio (Moon Knight). He’ll then return in his own series in January.

Like his Earth-616 counterpart, Ultimate Wolverine was weaponized by the government. But on Earth-6160, the mindwiped mutant is an assassin and unwilling agent of the Maker as his Ultimate Weapon: the Winter Soldier.

“When [editor] Wil Moss called me and asked me if I wanted to take on this title, I jumped at the chance and immediately had an idea of what to do with it,” said Condon. “I’m bringing my essence of storytelling from That Texas Blood to the Marvel Universe with Wolverine, looking back at what came before and bringing us something new.”

“You might notice that there’s a Red Star on his costume and you might wonder why,” he teased. “If you look at that mask, there’s a muzzle on him, and that’s because he’s wild.”

Marvel Comics has shared a new look at the first two issues of Ultimate Wolverine, which joins the ongoing titles Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate Black Panther, Ultimate X-Men, and The Ultimates. In February, Ultimate Wolverine #2 will feature an Ultimate Special variant cover by Avengers Assemble cover artist Leinil Francis Yu (above left) and a variant by Spider-Woman cover artist Junggeun Yoon (above right) featuring Ultimate Wolverine’s Winter Soldier-inspired design.

Ultimate Wolverine #1

THE MAKER’S ULTIMATE WEAPON! From rising star Chris Condon (That Texas Blood) and MOON KNIGHT powerhouse artist Alessandro Cappuccio comes the story of the ULTIMATE WOLVERINE! In order to maintain control of their corner of the Maker’s world, three members of his council – Magik, Colossus and Omega Red – deploy their most lethal asset: The Winter Soldier! But WHO is the weapon behind the mask?

On sale: Jan. 15, 2025

Ultimate Wolverine #2

THE MAKER’S COUNCIL AND THEIR ULTIMATE WEAPON! Colossus, Omega Red, and Magik put the Ultimate Wolverine to the test by seeing how well he handles the Opposition, a group fighting for mutant liberation!

On sale: Feb. 19, 2025



