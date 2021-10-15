✖

Depending who you talk to, Venom: Let There Be Carnage may be the movie to connect the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Sony's Universe of Marvel Characters. Take Monday morning as an example. A couple of Spider-Man fan accounts on Twitter noticed one theatrical chain in the United Kingdom had a peculiar synopsis uploaded for the Spider-Man sequel.

On the movie's webpage on the website for Britian's Vue Cinema, the synsopsis says the movie's cast "also features Michelle Williams (Venom, The Greatest Showman), J.K. Simmons (Justice League, Whiplash, Spider-Man: Far From Home), Naomie Harris (Moonlight, No Time To Die), Stephen Graham (Line of Duty, Rocketman, The Irishman) and Tom Hollander (Bohemian Rhapsody, Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle)."

Earlier this summer, Sony boss Sanford Panitch said there's a plan in place to connect the multiple cinematic universes. Simmons' J. Jonah Jameson last appeared in Spider-Man: Far From Home, a production by Sony and Marvel Studios.

J.K. Simmons as J Jonah Jameson is in Venom 2 Let There Be Carnage. Leaked by Vue Cinema. Thanks for pointing this out @knight99_death pic.twitter.com/NRnjaTh2V8 — Spider-Man & More 🌐 (@spidermanworrld) August 16, 2021

“There actually is a plan,” the executive told Variety at the time. “I think now maybe it’s getting a little more clear for people where we’re headed and I think when No Way Home comes out, even more will be revealed.”

“The great thing is we have this very excellent relationship with Kevin,” he added. “There’s an incredible sandbox there to play with. We want those MCU movies to be absolutely huge, because that’s great for us and our Marvel characters, and I think that’s the same thing on their side. But we have a great relationship. There’s lots of opportunities, I think, that are going to happen.”

With the Morbius trailer, it was also revealed Michael Keaton's Vulture would appear in Sony's Universe of Marvel Characters, another link between the two worlds.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage hits theaters on October 15th while Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th.