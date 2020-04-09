Venom 2: “Leaked” Image of Carnage Proven to Be Fake

Venom fans have been abuzz lately as rumors have been circulating that news on the sequel would be arriving any day now. Along with that have been supposed leaks from the movie with an image making the rounds that many have assumed is a first look at Woody Harrelson‘s Carnage. The cart has been put before the horse once again though, as this image has been proven to be a fake. MCU Cosmic brings word of the image’s origin, which hails from a four year old fan edit of an idealized version of a fourth Spider-Man movie from director Sam Raimi. To take it a step further, the shot itself has additional effects put on it by the YouTuber and actually originates from Resident Evil: Extinction and was originally a shot of the Titan from that film.

Harrelson will fill the role of the classic 90s Marvel villain for Venom 2, having previously appeared in a bizarre post-credit scene in the 2018 film. When he returns Harrelson will be without his Ronald McDonald-like wig he wore in the original, but with a style that has drawn a lot of other reactions from the online fan communities. Venom director Ruben Fleischer previously told ComicBook.com why he cast Harrelson in the role, saying:

“I obviously have a close relationship with Woody and he’s one of my favorite actors, if not my favorite actor, and he’s just also an incredible human being. So, when we were thinking about including that scene and laying the groundwork for a potential sequel, he was the first person I thought of and a just because selfishly I’m really excited to work with him again, whether it’s in Zombieland 2 or the potential sequel to this film. But if you think about Natural Born Killers and Mickey, the character he played in that film, I feel like there’s a real lineage that you can trace from Mickey to Cletus and I also think that he hasn’t gone dark in that way for a while.”

Despite the delays in many films across Hollywood, Venom 2 remains on the schedule for an October 2nd debut in theaters; and as of last December producer Matt Tolmach said the team was considering having Venom 2 carry an R rating, after the massive box office success of Warner Brothers’ Joker.

“I mean, I think you always have to think about [it], now that that works. Having said that, our movie worked really well,” Tolmach told CinemaBlend. “Our franchise exists as it is, and I don’t think anybody is looking to just say, ‘Hey, they [did it]!’ We have a place in the world. So it isn’t like suddenly everybody’s considering what to do with the rating.”

“I think what Joker does is it tells you that you can succeed.”