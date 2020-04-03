Venom 2 Trailer Rumored to Be Coming Soon

The future of some of Hollywood's biggest releases are currently in flux due to the coronavirus pandemic, though the Tom Hardy-starring Venom 2 is currently on schedule to hit theaters in October, with some rumors circulating that the film's first teaser could be landing online imminently. Twitter user Amit Chaudhari, who has been accurate in past instances about the timing of teaser debuts, claims that the teaser will likely debut online sometime in the near future, which could be as soon as within a week or might not potentially occur until later in the month. This, of course, also depends on whether Venom 2's release schedule will be delayed due to the pandemic.

"I heard that a [teaser trailer] for [Venom 2] has reached the various Sony International markets under the 'Localization process,'" Chaudhari shared on Twitter. "That means it's [sic] Online debut is on the cards unless something bad happens."

Despite the ambiguity of this conjecture, another fan recently pointed out that the timing of the Morbius teaser in relation to its release date could mean that the Venom 2 teaser should be expected shortly.

"Venom 1 came out on October 3, 2018. The first teaser came out Feb. 8, 2018. Venom 2 comes out October 2, 2020. We are already half way through March," a Reddit user speculated. "However, Mobius [sic] comes out July 31, 2019. We got a trailer 200 days before Morbius comes out. Tomorrow marks 200 days before Venom 2 comes out."

This speculation was shared weeks ago, meaning we have passed the 200-day threshold, but this theory just adds to the previous claims that the first teaser could be close to release.

Earlier this year, a number of set videos and photos emerged that offered glimpses of what to expect from the new film, with fans hoping we'll get to see an official look at the project sooner rather than later. One character many fans are curious about is Woody Harrelson's Cletus Kasady, who was teased in the original film's post-credits scene.

"I obviously have a close relationship with Woody and he's one of my favorite actors, if not my favorite actor, and he's just also an incredible human being," Venom director Ruben Fleischer previously shared with ComicBook.com. "So, when we were thinking about including that scene and laying the groundwork for a potential sequel, he was the first person I thought of and a just because selfishly I'm really excited to work with him again, whether it's in Zombieland 2 or the potential sequel to this film. But if you think about Natural Born Killers and Mickey, the character he played in that film, I feel like there's a real lineage that you can trace from Mickey to Cletus and I also think that he hasn't gone dark in that way for a while."

Stay tuned for details on Venom 2, which is slated to hit theaters on October 2nd.

