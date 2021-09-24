Venom 2 Toys Are Starting to Surface in Stores

✖

We're still some time away from a trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, but that isn't stopping the massive consumer products machine from unleashing its merchandising upon the masses. This time last week, LEGO released new sets involving the franchise's eponymous character and now, shoppers have noticed the set also includes another set featuring Cletus Kassady himself — Carnage.

The LEGO set in question isn't a full movie-based set including minifigs and all. Rather, it's part of the company's growing line of helmet-style sets featuring just the heads or helmets of characters from all across pop culture. As seen in the photo circulating online — which you can also see below — a Carnage head can be seen available for purchase and assembly.

As of now, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is set for release in late September, meaning Sony will likely officially kick off the movie's marketing sooner rather than later. A reasonable estimation for an initial teaser trailer could put it at mid-May unless the studio opts to delay the Tom Hardy-starring feature again.

Little is known about the movie, other than the fact Andy Serkis took over the director's chair for the Venom vs. Carnage (Woody Harrelson) duel.

"He's a great director, but also he's an actor and he's played inside monsters and he sort of understands character from inside," Venom producer Matt Tolmach previously explained of the helmer switch. "It's been wild to watch him with Hardy, because they speak that language that only actors understand - particularly, people like Tom Hardy, and what it's like to be in this other character from another realm. He's like a mystical figure, Andy Serkis, and when he's around people you feel his presence. He was having Tom do really well, and so we got to know him, actually, through Tom. He's going to be special. It's a really great connection."

Joining Hardy and Harrelson include Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, Naomie Harris, Stephen Graham, Sean Delany, and Larry Olubamiwo. Venom can be purchased or rented wherever movies are sold.

