Venom 2: Woody Harrelson Was Convinced to Voice Carnage

In Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Woody Harrelson will be unleashing a version of his voice that we haven’t heard before. Like Tom Hardy has been doing with both Eddie Brock and Venom, Harrelson is the voice of both Cletus Kasady and Carnage. The actor was a bit hesitant about unleashing a voice for the villains Marvel symbiote but ultimately gave Carnage his voice – and he is glad that he did. Harrelson opened up about bringing a voice to Carnage in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com.

“It was great. I really enjoyed it,” Harrelson said, as seen in the interview video above. “It’s wild, because in a way, you’re playing two characters in one. So there was a lot of discussion about the voice and also discussions with Tom, but obviously with Andy [Serkis], who directed it. And I just kept messing with the voice, and I was thinking to myself, ‘Who’s going to know the difference, if Andy Serkis did the voice, who’s a master of voices? Why don’t you do it, Andy?’ And no, he was insistent that I do it, but I really… I like how it turned. Obviously, effects are put on the voice, but I really like how it all turned out.”

Serkis has plenty of experience with performing motion capture elements and voices of computerized characters. He has famously brought Gollum to life in the original Lord of the Rings trilogy and went on to perform Caesar for the recent Planet of the Apes films. All this to say, under the direction of Serkis, Harrelson was in good hands to bring Marvel’s Carnage to the big screen. Furthermore, in order to have Venom and Carnage interact on set with Hardy and Harrelson in the respective roles, they needed to have real voices.

“Yeah, I mean, it was imperative that we could have both so we knew the timings, that we knew how to frame,” Serkis said. “We knew all the other actors had cues to work off. So with both Tom was recording Venom and then Woody did Carnage. So we had the real voices there to bounce off.”

Venom: Let There Be Carnage hits theaters on October 1.