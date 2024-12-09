Venom: The Last Dance’s Streaming Date Is Right Around the Corner

Venom is coming home! Well, to be more specific, Venom is coming to our homes, as Venom: The Last Dance prepares to make its on-demand streaming debut very soon. On Monday, Sony announced the full home rollout for Tom Hardy’s Venom trilogy-ender, including info for both its streaming and physical release. The fun actually starts this week, as on-demand retailers like Apple TV, Prime Video, and Fandango at Home give folks their first opportunity to purchase Venom: The Last Dance.

The third Venom movie actually begins streaming in a matter of hours. Sony’s announcement revealed that Venom: The Last Dance will hit digital retailers on Tuesday, December 10th. If you’re going to hold out for the physical release, that wait will be a little longer.

While Venom: The Last Dance will be available on-demand starting this week, it won’t hit physical media for another month, arriving on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on January 21, 2025. When that date does come, however, Venom fans will have a lot of options.

In addition to a standard Blu-ray and DVD, Venom: The Last Dance will be getting a 4K UHD option, a 4K steelbook, and a three-movie collection that includes an exclusive Venom figure. You can preorder the standard 4K here, the steelbook edition here, and the three-movie collection here.

Sony also unveiled the horde of special features that will be available on the 4K, Blu-ray, and digital editions of Venom: The Last Dance. You can check out a full list of the features below!

Deleted & Extended Scenes

Venomous Laughs: Outtakes & Bloopers

Bonded in Chaos: Tom Hardy

Author of Mayhem: From Writer to Director

Venom’s Inner Circle

Venom Unleashed: The Action & Stunts

Select Scene PreVis

One Last Dance – Tom Morello x Grandson Music Video

Savor the Last Bite: The Venom Legacy

Brock Bottom: Mrs. Chen Interview

If you get the standard DVD edition of Venom: The Last Dance, most of those features won’t be available. Three of those featurettes, including the outtakes and bloopers reel, can be found on the DVD.

As far as streaming services go, it’ll still be a while before the new Venom movie is available to watch without a purchase or rental. When it does hit services, however, we know that the film will first become available on Netflix. Sony and Netflix have long had a deal in place for Sony’s theatrical releases to head to the streamer for their first online run.