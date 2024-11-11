Venom Movie 4K Blu-ray Box Set Includes 3 Films And An Action Figure

Venom 3, AKA Venom: The Last Dance, recently hit theaters, which means that it’s also time to pre-order a physical copy! While it’s true you can pre-order this movie in whatever quality your heart desires, the best and probably coolest option is still the Limited Edition Steelbook on 4K Blu-ray (Amazon) which, if you’re a fan of this trilogy, you know is also available for the first and second movies. Once again, the cover art is fantastic.

However, if you don’t own any of Tom Hardy’s Venom trilogy on 4K Blu-ray, you might prefer the new 3-movie box set which includes the new film along with Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage in a single package with a bonus, limited edition action figure. While the quality of the figure seems a bit suspect, the price of the set is $80.08 here on Amazon, which is 38% off list. At the time of writing, buying all 3 films individually on standard 4K Blu-ray would cost you around $75. Note that a release date hasn’t been announced, but you won’t be charged until it ships.

Venom The Last Dance Limited Edition Steelbook on 4k Blu-Ray + Movie PosteR

The standard 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD editions of Venom: The Last Dance are also available here on Amazon. Note that Walmart has these items in stock as well, along with a digital edition that will come with a limited edition action figure that has yet to be revealed. Naturally, a release date and special features are also unknown at the moment, but this article will be updated with that information when it becomes available. We also expect the prices to drop significantly in the coming weeks. Pre-order customers on Amazon will automatically get the discount.

As noted, The Venom and the Venom: Let There Be Carnage Steelbooks also have some fantastic artwork, and are currently available as limited edition reprints via the links below.

An official description of the film reads, “ Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance.” With that description, we anticipate a final act that will bring the trilogy to a close.

While the box office for the final Venom movie hasn’t been all that thrilling so far, fans of the first two will still enjoy the finale, especially if they’re ready to have a wild entertaining night with Venom and Eddie.

Venom: The Last Dance is “a whacky buddy road trip that stretches its PG-13 rating as far as it will possibly go,” ComicBook’s Chris Killian tweeted following the Monday night premiere in New York City. “Simply put – Venom 3 is classic guilty pleasure cinema. Turn your brains off and let Venom snack on ‘em.”