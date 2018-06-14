‘Venom’ Director Talks Possibility Of Spider-Man Cameo

The Venom trailer certainly got the attention of fans, but man are still wondering if Spider-Man will make an appearance in the Marvel villains’ film.

We already know that this origin is going to differ greatly from the one seen in the comics, going around the more Spider-Man centric bits. Still, it would be great to have Spider-Man make some kind of appearance in the movie, and Venom director Ruben Fleischer isn’t exactly ruling it out (via Heroic Hollywood).

“This feels very much like Venom’s movie. It’s the introduction of the character. As to where it will go in future movies, and who he’ll run across, I can’t say.”

We already know that Venom is not considered part of the MCU, as that label only applies to Spider-Man (at least at the moment). When it comes to Sony’s movies though that area becomes murky, as the universe is being built within Spider-Man’s universe but without the core hero necessarily involved. Same goes for Silver and Black and other spin-offs in production.

Granted, if the first Venom does well there is always room to have the two face off in the sequel, but we’d be hard-pressed to believe that Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man isn’t at least featured in an after-credits tag scene to help set up future films. He’s just too integral a character to the Venom mythos to leave out entirely, even if you are going with the Flash Thompson-like origin.

Venom will put Tom Hardy in the role of Eddie Brock, a reporter who is investigating the Life Foundation, a business associate of his girlfriend Annie, played by Michelle Williams. The Life Foundation’s leader Carlton Drake (played by Riz Ahmed) reveals they discovered an alien life form called symbiotes that have the ability to bond to human hosts. Unfortunately for Eddie, one ends up bonding to him, but he soon learns it is sentient, and when it takes over he becomes the lethal protector Venom.

The film’s trailers also show there are multiple symbiotes in the Life Foundation’s control, so odds are we’ll see a few more symbiote-powered characters in battle with Venom along the way.

Venom stars Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Woody Harrelson, Riz Ahmed, Jenny Slate, Scott Haze, Michelle Lee, and Reid Scott.

Venom hits theaters on October 5.