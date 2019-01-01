‘Venom’ Gets An Honest Trailer

With Venom now available on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital, it was only a matter of time before it made its way through the regular cycle of high-profile internet critics and humorists who take aim at each big release.

Up to bat: Honest Trailers, who talk about everything you want to hear, from Spider-Man 3 to Symbrock shippers and the fall of Tumblr.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the things that this trailer says, which a lot of fans might agree with, is that Venom would have been better if it went all-in on the violence and gore, and went after a hard R rating.

“That’s the plan,” filmmaker Ruben Fleischer said. “It is not the plan, that’s the movie. Our movie wants to honor the comics as close as we can tonally. In the comics, he bites people’s heads off and eats brains. It would be weird to make a movie with Venom if he wasn’t doing that. We tried to honor it as closely as possible. This is definitely a darker, more violent, more vicious Marvel character than I think anyone’s ever seen before.”

During the promotional tour for the film’s theatrical run last year, the director justified the tone by explaining there are no real superheroes in the film.

“I was really excited about just bringing something new to the genre.” Fleischer explained. “I feel like the tone of our movie is really original and distinctive, which is totally appropriate for the character, as Venom is a darker, more violent, more menacing character. I think our movie feels distinctive from a lot of the other superhero movies, in part because there’s no real hero in it.”

Fleischer explained that his movie will set up future storylines for sequels, which will obviously be determined by how well Venom does at the box office.

“We’ve definitely laid some groundwork for different directions that the franchise could go but obviously it all hinges on people’s excitement about this film,” Fleischer told ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis at Comic-Con. “I hope people will stay and see what seeds have been planted.”

Venom is available now on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital.