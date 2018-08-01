International ‘Venom’ Trailer Reveals Additional New Footage

An all-new trailer for the Tom Hardy-starring Venom debuted this morning, taking social media by storm. Coinciding with the release of the new domestic trailer, an international trailer also debuted, which delivered audiences a few alternate sequences not previously seen. Check out the international trailer above before the film hits theaters on October 5th.

ComicBook.com caught up with Venom director Ruben Fleischer and star Hardy at San Diego Comic-Con to shed some light on the upcoming film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“As you know, as a fan of the character, Eddie Brock and Venom is a unique character within the universe because it’s not just a singular experience,” Fleischer shared. “It’s not like there’s a guy who gets imbued with powers or makes his own suit and the becomes a vigilante or he’s not an alien that comes to earth and has super powers. In our movie, or in the comics, it’s about the union of these two different parts to create a whole.”

Venom was previously seen in Spider-Man 3, with fans having mixed reaction to the character in the Sam Raimi-directed film. While that version of the character had to compete for screen time with the film’s many characters, this new iteration will focus completely on Brock and his relationship with the alien symbiote.

“There’s a symbiote and then there’s Eddie Brock,” Fleischer pointed out. “There’s a relationship. That’s what Tom did so amazingly well, was to play these two characters simultaneously. That was, as a director, just exhilarating to watch someone with the capability that he has managed the two characters that he has in his head.”

As displayed in the film’s trailers, Venom will clearly have no problem tapping into his ruthlessness to accomplish his objectives, whether it is a cop or criminal that stands in his way. Hardy expressed how fun it was to embrace that character, even though one of the character’s biggest fans, Hardy’s son, might not get to see his dad’s portrayal.

“Venom is, by far, for me the…coolest Marvel super hero that there is,” Hardy admitted. “I just like the way he looks first and foremost. Then, also, there’s my son and he’s a massive Venom fan. He was a very strong influence on me as to why I ought to play Venom specifically…So I did something where I bite people’s heads off which my son can’t see.”

The film has yet to earn its official MPAA rating, though it could possibly end up rated R.

Fans can see Venom when it lands in theaters on October 5th.

What do you think of the international trailer? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T YouTube, SonyPicturesFr]