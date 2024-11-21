Venom Just Lost His Most Prized Possession (But Will He Also Lose His Life?)

What happens to Venom when he loses the one thing he cherishes the most? Readers will soon find out in Venom War #5, the conclusion to Marvel’s symbiote event that will deliver permanent change to the Venom mythos. Venom fans have gotten a healthy dose of the Lethal Protector this year with the big-screen release of Venom: The Last Dance and Venom War, as the latter concludes next week. Venom War features Eddie Brock and his son Dylan Brock fighting over the Venom symbiote, and we’re inching closer to see which Brock is declared the winner. However, Eddie is on the verge of losing a title that he once held dear to him.

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of Venom War #5 by Al Ewing, Iban Coello, Frank D’Armata, and VC’s Ariana Maher. It picks up right after Dylan, in sole possession of the Venom symbiote, drives the Codex Blade through Eddie’s chest. The blade has the power to sever symbiotes from the King in Black’s hive. Since Eddie is the King in Black, that means he no longer has a connection to the hive he once called his own. As the Anti-Venom symbiote slowly leaves Eddie’s body, we’re told that Eddie is no longer the King in Black. In fact, “The King in Black is dead.” Who will step up to fill that role now?

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

Marvel’s evil Venom from the future looks to win the Venom War

While Eddie and Dylan Brock fight to see who will be the one true Venom, Eddie Brock’s evil doppelganger from the future has been manipulating events behind the scenes. Meridius debuted at the beginning of Al Ewing’s run on Venom, and his role has only grown since then. Meridius unleashed his zombiotes upon New York City, and with a little help from Carnage, has come to confront our Venoms.

Carnage gifted Meridius with All-Blood, the Necrospear. Meridius wants the Venom symbiote in order to make the next generation of zombiotes stronger, and remake the world in his image. Next, Meridius throws the Necrospear at Venom/Dylan, and time grinds to a standstill. Toxin and Eddie are helpless in their attempt to save Dylan, with the Venom War #5 preview ending as Necrospear flies to impale our Venom.

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

“VENOMS VERSUS ZOMBIOTES! As the war for control of the Venom symbiote rages, the threat of the zombiote hordes has only grown – and now it is impossible to ignore!” a description of Venom War #5 reads. “But that doesn’t mean the war is over…in this issue, another contender for champion is taken off the board!”

Venom War #5 goes on sale Wednesday, November 27th.