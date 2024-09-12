Venom: The Last Dance Trailer Reveals First Look at Knull, Creator of the Symbiotes

Marvel fans get the first look at live-action Knull in the latest trailer for Venom: The Last Dance. The final chapter in Sony Pictures' Venom trilogy is bringing out the creator of the symbiotes for Tom Hardy and the Lethal Protector to face off with. We've seen Venom tangle with the Life Foundation and its symbiote Riot in the 2018 film, with its sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, introducing the psychotic serial killer Cletus Kasady / Carnage. The third Venom movie is teasing an end to the symbiote saga, and what better way to go out than by having the King in Black invade Earth.

Around the 50-second mark in the Venom: The Last Dance trailer offers our first look at Knull. Eddie Brock asks Venom who sent one of the symbiotes after them, with Venom replying, "My creator." We see a hive of symbiotes all surrounding a mysterious figure who appears to be sitting on a throne. While their identity is somewhat hidden, the long white hair and taloned fingers suggest that it's Knull, the King in Black and creator of the symbiotes. Eddie asks what's his name, with Venom shushing Eddie and wrapping a tendril around his mouth to keep him from uttering Knull's name.

(Photo: First look at Knull in the trailer for Venom: The Last Dance - Sony Pictures)

Who is Knull?

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Knull was created by Ryan Stegman and Donny Cates, and made his comics debut in 2018's Venom #4. Part of the duo's run on Venom involved expanding the Lethal Protector's mythos, setting up Knull as the "Big Bad" of their multiple story arcs. Knull actually has connections to the very beginnings of the Marvel Universe, and has crossed paths with figures such as the Celestials, Silver Surfer, Ego the Living Planet, and Thor.

One of Marvel's big crossover events, King in Black, saw Knull and his symbiotes invade Earth. Eddie Brock and Venom ultimately defeated Knull, with Eddie taking on the King in Black mantle. One of the lead-ups to King in Black was Absolute Carnage, which saw Venom team up with the Avengers to battle a much deadlier Carnage.

Who is playing Knull in Venom: The Last Dance

While the actor playing Knull hasn't been confirmed, the cast list for Venom: The Last Dance includes Rhys Ifans, who looks a lot like the Knull we quickly saw in the Venom 3 trailer. Ifans is no stranger to taking on comic book roles, having also portrayed Dr. Curt Connors / The Lizard in Sony's The Amazing Spider-Man.

Venom: The Last Dance stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach and Stephen Graham.

What is Venom: The Last Dance about?

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

Directed by Kelly Marcel, Venom: The Last Dance opens in theaters on October 25th.