Venom: Let There Be Carnage Sets Box Office Record In Russia





Venom: Let There Be Carnage continues to tear up the box office. The Tom Hardy sequel dominated the box office in its opening weekend, quickly becoming the champion of the pandemic-era box office here in the United States. As it turns out, it’s already setting records internationally as well.

The highly anticipated Venom sequel earned $13.8 milion during its first night in Russian theaters, also besting the pandemic-era record previously held by Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. Through Sunday, Let There Be Carnage has grossed $103.8M in the markets where open. So far, the sequel is outperforming its predecessor, whic ended up grossing $856.1M globally.

Though a threequel has yet to be greenlit, Andy Serkis says he has some ideas for where the franchise can go.

“Wow, that’s a really amazing question,” Serkis previously told CBR about his potential return for a third film. “I’m not sure I can answer all of that, but I can tell you that I had such a great time making this that… if it works out that way and there is another one, of course! It’d be amazing to work on another one.”

He added, “We’ll just have to see what happens. But yeah, I mean, I have a few ideas of my own, but I certainly wouldn’t be bold enough to put them out there right now.”

Hardy himself confirmed in 2018 that his initial contract with Sony was for a trilogy.

“I’m open to whatever you want to do with it. We’ve signed up for three of them. So it’s very much an open case. We’ll see what people’s responses are to it. I think it’s an awesome character. I love playing both of them. It’s an amuse-bouche, and for Sony, it’s the Venom-verse launched in isolation, as it were.”

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is now playing in theaters.

