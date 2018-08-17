‘Venom’ Trailer Gets Mashed Up With Jim Carrey’s ‘The Mask’

Venom is already set to shake up the Marvel movie pantheon, but a new fan video puts the upcoming film in a whole new light.

Youtuber Darth Blender recently shared a new video, which reimagines the 1994 film The Mask in the style of the Venom trailer. You can check it out above.

The earlier film stars Jim Carrey as Stanley Ipkiss, a bank teller who transforms into a rather upsetting-looking superhero thanks to a mysterious mask. The green-hued, zoot suit-wearing character had the ability to manipulate objects around him, something that was put to use in some oddly bizarre ways.

Even with the two films having completely different aesthetics, there’s something that definitely works with seeing The Mask mashed up with Venom. When combined with audio of Tom Hardy’s sinister Venom voice, and the monolouging of Riz Ahmed, the film almost takes on a completely different light.

“Eddie Brock and Venom is a unique character within the universe because it’s not just a singular experience,” Venom director Ruben Fleischer told ComicBook.com during San Diego Comic-Con. “It’s not like there’s a guy who gets imbued with powers or makes his own suit and the becomes a vigilante or he’s not an alien that comes to earth and has super powers. In our movie, or in the comics, it’s about the union of these two different parts to create a whole.”

But it sounds like that duality might be represented in some unique ways, judging by Sony’s newest plans for the franchise. According to a recent report, the goal is for Venom to have potential sequels and possible crossovers with Spider-Man — something that might put the film in danger of not getting an R rating.

“Our movie wants to honor the comics as close as we can tonally.” Fleischer previously said. “In the comics, he bites people’s heads off and eats brains. It would be weird to make a movie with Venom if he wasn’t doing that. We tried to honor it as closely as possible. This is definitely a darker, more violent, more vicious Marvel character than I think anyone’s ever seen before.”

Regardless of what rating Venom ultimately ends up getting, it’s safe to assume that things will get just as weird in the film as they do in this fan video.

Venom is set for release on October 5, 2018.