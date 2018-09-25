Does New ‘Venom’ TV Spot Show the Spider Symbol Forming?

A new TV spot has been released for Venom — and one element of it has made Spider-Man fans very intrigued.

The teaser, which you can check out above, showcases a few snippets of new footage, including one where the Venom symbiote roars in front of some sort of failing machinery. The scene features a sort of white glob in Venom’s chest, which fans have theorized could be the forming of the Spider-Man symbol.

The Spider-Man symbol, which many regard to be an iconic element of the comics costume, has primarily been missing from Venom promotional material. Footage of the film from San Diego Comic-Con seemed to confirm that it wouldn’t be included, but there’s a chance that the finished film could ultimately be a different story.

If that really is the Spider-Man symbol forming on Venom’s suit, then it could indicate some interesting things for the film. At first, it seemed like Venom’s goal was to create a story completely separate from the current Spider-Man mythos.

“I’m a huge fan of comic book movies so I just tried to pick a lane that was true to the character,” director Ruben Fleischer told ComicBook.com earlier this summer. “I think inherent to the character, he’s just darker, and we talked about more violent. It’s just tonally different from everything else, especially when you’re focusing on just Venom. He’s not a sunshine kind of guy. So, it takes place at night. It’s darker. More menacing. I think that within the spectrum of all these movies, there’s the DC super dark, Zack Snyder type version and then there’s the Marvel movies and I like to think that we’re in our own zone apart from that.”

“I think we can all agree it would be pretty amazing to see Spider-Man and Venom face off in a film,” Fleischer said during Sony’s Hall H panel. “I have to think that the studio is thinking the same way and at some point down the road they’re gonna run across each other’s paths.”

But even then, the possibility of Spider-Man making an appearance in the film has been rumored quite a bit, with Sony confirming last month that the goal is for an eventual crossover between the two characters.

“I honestly don’t know what I’m allowed to say,” director Ruben Fleischer said of Spider-Man possibly cameoing in the film. “I mean, I know the answer — I’ve seen the movie. But I don’t want to get in trouble for saying something I’m not supposed to.”

Do you want to see the Spider-Man symbol factor into Venom? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Venom is set for release on October 5, 2018.