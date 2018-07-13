Marvel

Internet Falls in Love With New ‘Venom’ Image

Sony Pictures unveiled new details and photos from their film focusing on Spider-Man‘s deadliest foe, Venom, and it has reignited hype in the fanbase who are eager to see an edgy superhero film.

One photo features a closeup of Venom’s face, showing his gruesome teeth and terrifying smile in all of its glory, as Eddie Brock appears to be succumbing to the base urges of the alien symbiote.

Fans have been fawning over the image, and though some are still expressing reservations about a movie focusing on Venom — and won’t involve Spider-Man — they are still excited over the comic-accurate appearance of the anti-hero.

As the image shows, the character appears very similar to Todd McFarlane’s rendition from his stint on the Amazing Spider-Man title from Marvel Comics. The big eyes and insanely huge smile seem to come straight from the pages. And while Venom has had many different appearances over the years, the cinematic version seems to channel the iconic look of the character that many fans know and love.

People are sounding off on social media about the new photo, and it sounds like there’s one common theme in all of the chatter: Venom looks bad ass.

Take a look at some of the reactions below to see for yourself!

Venom premieres in theaters October 5th. Expect to learn more about the film next week during San Diego Comic-Con.

