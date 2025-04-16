Marvel Rivals Update Adds Custom Costume Colors

Marvel Rivals’ latest update goes live on April 17th and brings one of the most highly requested features to the game. With the impressive and expansive roster of characters and skins, fans have enjoyed dressing up their favorite superheroes and villains. However, some of the color schemes haven’t satisfied fans. With this upcoming update, players will be able to customize the colors of each character’s costume and make it to their style. Whether swapping palettes to another character’s color schemes or using something completely new, this update will give players more customization and give even more content to unlock in Marvel Rivals.

Costume color customization isn’t the only new feature in this Marvel Rivals update. Various bug fixes have also been implemented, including both general fixes and resolving character-specific issues. Additionally, support has been added for various Razer hardware, including the Razer Chroma RGB lighting technology and Razer Sensa HD Haptics.

Continue reading below to see everything in the latest Marvel Rivals update thanks to the patch notes.

CUSTOMIZE: Costume Colors Arrive at the Gala!

Marvel Rivals Costume Color customization feature.

New feature unlocked at Apr 17th 2 AM PDT! Head to the store to unleash fresh color combos on your beloved costumes! Once bought, color options can be freely switched in the Costumes interface.

New Content

New In Store (available at Apr 17th 7 PM PDT):

Doctor Strange – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Bundle

Peni Parker – Yatsukahagi Bundle

Fixes

All Platforms

General

Fixed a rare issue where the camera perspective could behave oddly after respawning.

Resolved an error where importing reticle settings would sometimes show an invalid character message.

Maps and Modes

Fixed several terrain issues that could cause characters to become stuck or clip into strange areas.

Heroes

Wolverine’s Claw-some Comeback: Fixed an issue where Wolverine’s Ultimate Ability landing sometimes wouldn’t finish properly in poor network conditions. Now, the best there is at what he does can unleash his fury without any hiccups!

Fastball Fumble: Resolved an issue where Wolverine could sometimes be unable to control his direction during the Fastball Special after using it multiple times. Now, every throw will be a claw-some hit!

Banner’s Hulk Smash Fix: Resolved a rare model display issue that could sometimes occur when Bruce Banner transformed in terrain kill zones. Now, when the good doctor gets angry, he won’t just smash; he’ll do it with style—HULK SMASH, without the visual chaos!

The Thing’s Rocky Report: Corrected the ability icon error in the KO Prompt when the Thing’s Ultimate Ability causes terrain kills. Now, when he brings the pain, the prompt will accurately reflect the mayhem.

Spider-Island Resurrection Reboot: Fixed an issue where Adam Warlock could accidentally resurrect teammates in the out-of-play area on Spider-Islands. Now, teammates will return to solid ground instead of being stuck in limbo! PC