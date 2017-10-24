‘Venom’ May Be Looking To Adapt One Classic Comic Storyline

Venom is moving quickly towards production, but fans have yet to find out just what the spin-off will be about. It doesn’t look like Sony Pictures will be able to plug Spider-Man into the film, but the studio might have found a way around needing the hero. If a new report is correct, then Venom may be following after a classic comic storyline which sees Eddie Brock doing his own thing away from New York City.

Recently, Omega Underground found out some new production details about the film. The notes have prompted fans to agree that Venom may be eyeing Lethal Protector as its inspiration of choice.

If you are not familiar with the comic run, then you should know the series doesn’t see Venom off doing nefarious things as you might assume. The story ran back in 1993 and sees Eddie reconcile himself with the Venom symbiote and even Spider-Man. After coming to terms with his new life, Eddie moves to San Francisco and winds up becoming a hero of sorts; The character winds up protecting a group of disenfranchised dwellers over in California, but his past cannot totally escape him.

Despite turning over a new leaf, Venom finds himself threatened when mercenaries are hired to kill him. The gang, who goes by the name The Jury, eventually leads Venom to fight a new gang of symbiote villains along with some surprise help from New York’s Spider-Man.

So far, the only evidence backing up this comic storyline and its involvement with Venom has to do with filming. Omega Underground learned Venom is tentatively set to begin filming in San Francisco which is ground zero for Lethal Protector. Of course, Sony has yet to acknowledge the reports, so fans can only make their best educated guesses right now.

If Venom were to adapt the Lethal Protector storyline, it would do so very loosely. Guys like Iron Man or Spider-Man could not make appearances in the movie, and Venom would have to somehow show Eddie’s origins and subsequent turn into an anti-hero. Just the backstory alone would make for a busy movie, so Venom would have its work cut out for it if it does try to bring this Marvel storyline to life.

Venom is scheduled for theatrical release on October 5, 2018.