Reid Scott in Talks to Join ‘Venom’ Movie

Veep star Reid Scott is reportedly in talks to join the cast of Sony’s Venom movie.

The film will star Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, the original host for the alien Venom symbiote. Hardy’s is the only character confirmed, but the cast also includes Riz Ahmed, rumored to play the villain Carnage, Michelle Williams, rumored to play Brock’s wife who becomes She-Venom, and Jenny Slate in a scientist role.

No information on Scott’s role was revealed. Sony had no comment when Variety reached out.

The script for Venom is being written by Scott Rosenberg (Jumanji), Jeff Pinkner (The Dark Tower), and Kelly Marcel. Ruben Fleischer will direct.

Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach are on board the film as producers, while Amy Pascal, Palak Patel, and Eric Fineman oversee the Spider-Man spinoff for Columbia Pictures.

The Venom movie will not feature Spider-Man, who is currently on loan to Marvel Studios for their Marvel Cinematic Universe pictures, but the movie will begin a Spider-Man adjacent shared film universe featuring Spider-Man-related characters. A movie focusing on Silver Sable and the Black Cat, titled Silver and Black, is also in the works for this shared universe.

While Scott is best known for Veep, he also has a recurring role on NBC’s Great News. In movies, he has appeared opposite Reese Witherspoon in Home Again and can next be seen in Under the Eiffel Tower.

Venom first appeared in the Marvel Universe in 1988. Since then, he has become a fan-favorite Spider-Man villain and sometimes anti-hero who has headlined more than 150 solo comics, though with different host characters and gaps in publication.

The character has appeared in live-action once before as one of the villain’s in Sam Raimi’s final Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man 3 in 2007. In the film, the character of Eddie Brock was played by Topher Grace.

Venom opens in theaters on October 5, 2018.